Man sentenced in brutal attack of Acapulco Joe’s owner

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:
Maurice Dunlap mug1_1534365465215.JPG.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sentencing took place Wednesday for the man accused of brutally beating the owner of Acapulco Joe’s restaurant.

Following a plea deal, Maurice Dunlap received a a total of 34 years and 8 months. Five of those years will be spent in community corrections while another five will be suspended.

Police said Dunlap knocked restaurant owner Grant Redmond unconscious while attempting to flee the restaurant without paying his tab. Redmond suffered serious injuries and had to be hospitalized. 

Dunlap plead guilty to multiple charges, including aggravated battery and theft.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: