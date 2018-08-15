Man sentenced in brutal attack of Acapulco Joe’s owner

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sentencing took place Wednesday for the man accused of brutally beating the owner of Acapulco Joe’s restaurant.

Following a plea deal, Maurice Dunlap received a a total of 34 years and 8 months. Five of those years will be spent in community corrections while another five will be suspended.

Police said Dunlap knocked restaurant owner Grant Redmond unconscious while attempting to flee the restaurant without paying his tab. Redmond suffered serious injuries and had to be hospitalized.

Dunlap plead guilty to multiple charges, including aggravated battery and theft.