Man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for firearm and drug trafficking offenses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marvin Love, 38 , of Indianapolis was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine.

Love was also charged with being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and carrying a firearm during and in relation to his trafficking of methamphetamine and cocaine.

On January 7, 2020, Love was stopped in his vehicle by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers, who then discovered distribution quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine in Love’s possession. Officers also discovered a handgun belonging to Love on the floor of his vehicle. As a previously convicted felon, Love is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Love has committed two prior robberies, where he shot a victim twice in one of the robberies. He also has a federal felony conviction for illegally possessing a firearm.

Love’s sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt. As part of the sentence, Judge Pratt ordered that Love be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 3 years following his release from federal prison in 2042.