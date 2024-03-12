Man sentenced to 57 years for strangulation of 17-year-old Rush County girl

RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Arlington man will serve 57 years in prison for the murder of a Rush County teen.

Patrick Scott, 59, in January agreed to plead guilty to murder of 17-year-old Valerie Tindall. Police found the body of Tindall on one of Scott’s properties in November. She was first reported missing in June.

Court documents showed Scott told police he strangled Tindall with a belt because she threatened to blackmail him into buying a new car.

Scott must also pay Tindall’s family $10,000 in restitution.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.

