Man seriously injured after a house fire on the south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department says a 67-year-old man was seriously injured Friday night after a house fire on the city’s south side.

At 8:18 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to a working residence fire with entrapment and serious injury in the 1500 block of Bacon Street.

Firefighters found the man passed out in the home and pulled him out. Once firefighters carried him outside, they worked to provide oxygen and emergent medical care. The man was conversing with firefighters before being transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital with serious injuries.

The homeowner told IFD that the man was her uncle and he was at the home alone. She added that her uncle may have tripped over one of the dogs under his feet while smoking, dropped his cigarette, and started the fire.

Investigators think the man’s cigarette caught nearby combustibles on fire. The niece was not home when the fire broke out but returned shortly after. Crews say she was not able to get her uncle out of the home.

Crews had the fire under control in about 15 minutes and said their quick action helped save the man.