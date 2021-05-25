News

Man set on fire during argument; Indy man arrested

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – An Indianapolis man is behind bars after he set another man on fire during an argument.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were called to a residence in the 1500 block of Chestnut Street around 3:45 a.m. Monday.

Police arrived to the scene and found a man who had sustained burns over a significant portion of his body.

CPD said 39-year-old Ralph Shaw, during an argument with an injured man, threw gasoline on him and proceeded to set him on fire.

The injured man was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

On Monday afternoon, officers located Shaw, who was taken into custody and transported to the Bartholomew County Jail.

Shaw faces a preliminary charge of aggravated battery. He was also wanted on two warrants out of Marion County.