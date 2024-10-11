Search
Man shot dead at south side apartments near East Street, Southern Avenue

by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot dead at a south side apartment complex late Thursday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Park Haven away just before 11:30 p.m. to investigate a person shot. That’s at the Garfield Parkside Townhomes near East Street and Southern Avenue.

When they arrived, they located the man suffering a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

IMPD hasn’t said what led up to the shooting or if there were any suspects.

