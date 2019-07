INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man is in critical condition after being shot on the city’s west side Tuesday evening.

Police say the 28-year-old man was shot in an apparent road rage incident. It happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 10th and Centennial streets.

Officers believe the man also fired a gun at some point, but are not sure if he hit anyone.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.