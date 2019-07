INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man was shot in a downtown hotel early Monday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened on the 20th floor of the Embassy Suites located in the 100 block of West Washington Street just before 3 a.m.

The victim who is in his 30s was awake and talking during transportation to the hospital.

He was also described as being “uncooperative” with police.

No suspect information has been released.