Man shot, killed in Friday morning shooting on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting early Friday morning on the near-east side of Indianapolis.

Just after 2 a.m., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a shooting in the 2300 block of Stuart Street. That’s a residential area off of East 23rd Street near Brightwood Park, just east of I-70.

Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. He did not survive.

IMPD says that area is a “crime hotspot” so officers were able to respond in less than a minute.

Police are still investigating and have not said what led up to the shooting. The man who was shot has not been identified, nor have any possible suspects.