Man shot, killed on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are investigating after a man was shot and killed on the city’s east side Sunday morning.

It happened just before 4:15 a.m. in the 6100 block of Nimitz Drive. That’s near 21st Street and Arlington Avenue.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrived at the scene to to find a man in a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medics pronounced him deceased at the scene, according to a release from police.

No additional information was available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to called the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.