Man shot, killed on city’s near north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed Saturday morning.

It happened just after 7:50 a.m. in the area of East 29th Street and Caroline Avenue when officers were dispatched out to a possible DOA run.

A man was found deceased in an alleyway suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound upon arrival by officials.

Suspect or victim information have yet to be released.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.