Man shot, killed on Grant Street on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Homicide investigators were investigating the shooting of a man on the east side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police were called about 6:25 p.m. Thursday to the 1200 block of North Grant Street on a report of a person stabbed. That block is northeast of the intersection of East 10th Street and North Sherman Drive.

Although it was dispatched as a stabbing, IMPD Officer Jim Gillespie said a man was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available. The man’s name and cause of death will be released later by the Marion County Coroner’s Office.