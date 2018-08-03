Man shot, killed on near north side

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man has died after being shot on the city’s near north side Friday morning.

The fatal shooting happened just before 3 a.m. in the area of 37th and Illinois streets.

Police initially responded to the area for a call of a person shot. After arriving on the scene, officers found an adult male outside of a house with a gunshot wound.

The male victim was transported to the hospital, where police say he later passed away due to his injuries.

No suspect of victim information has been released at this time.

