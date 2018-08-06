Man shot, killed on near southeast side

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man is dead after a Monday morning shooting on the city’s near southeast side.

The fatal shooting happened in the 1600 block of Harland Street just after 1:30 a.m.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the area for a report of a person shot.

After arriving on scene, the victim, a man in his early 30’s, was discovered in an apparent gunshot wound in a yard. The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

According to the Marin County Coroner’s Office, the victim has been identified as 31-year-old Roberto Cisneros.

Police say witnesses tell them they recalled hearing some kind of argument before hearing gunshots.

Police have not released any suspect information.

