Man stable after being shot in legs at apartments on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A 21-year-old man was stable after being shot in the legs Monday night on the southeast side, police said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called around 10 p.m. to the 8500 block of Sierra Ridge Drive. That’s a street in Echo Ridge Apartments.

The man may have been shot twice in the legs and had three wounds, police said. He was driven to Franciscan St. Francis Health hospital at 8111 S. Emerson Ave. by a woman. Police said she and a male passenger in the vehicle were not cooperating with authorities.

No other information was immediately available from police Monday night.