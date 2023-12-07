Man struck by semitrailer while standing outside disabled vehicle on I-65

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Wednesday night after he was struck while standing outside a disabled vehicle by a semitrailer on I-65 in Shelby County.

At 9:12 p.m., 911 dispatch began receiving multiple calls about a serious crash involving a semitrailer and a pick-up truck on I-65 near the Shelby/ Johnson County Line, a release said.

First responders arrived and found a man unresponsive on the ground. Medics pronounced him deceased at the scene.

Investigators believe the pick-up truck pulling a trailer was stopped on the right shoulder of the highway when a semitrailer struck the pick-up on the shoulder while the man was standing outside.

Alcohol nor drugs are suspected factors in the crash, however, Indiana State Law requires the driver of the semi to submit to chemical tests for intoxication.

The results of that test are pending, police say. The name of the deceased is being withheld to allow his family to be notified.