Man struck by vehicle on north side, transported to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on the city’s north side.

The incident happened in the area of 37th and Illinois streets around 5 a.m.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a man in his 60s was walking in the road in area when he was struck.

Police say the man did sustain a head wound.

He was said to be awake, breathing and talking during transportation to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.