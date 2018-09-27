Man sues Carmel parish over 1980s sex abuse allegations

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A lawsuit has been filed against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Lafayette for alleged sexual misconduct of a child in the 1980s.

An anonymous John Doe, now an adult male, filed the suit.

The anonymous man said he was sexually abused by the Rev. James Grear at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel parish in Carmel.

The lawsuit shows the man told another priest about the abuse during confession and was told not to disclose the abuse to anyone else.

The lawsuit said the diocese knew that Grear had sexually abused other boys.

Documents show Grear’s whereabouts are currently unknown.

WLFI reports the lawsuit was filed in Hamilton Superior Court 3.