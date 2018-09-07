Man suffers heart attack while driving

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Medics saved the life of a man after he had a heart attack driving from the dirt track races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The incident happened just after midnight Friday on West 30th Street near Georgetown Road.

Police say the man suffered a heart attack and began swerving down the road.

He side swiped vehicles along the road before his passenger grabbed the wheel and stopped the car on a curb.

Medics were able to get the man’s heart started again before rushing him to the hospital.

His current condition is unknown at this point.

No one else was injured in the incident.