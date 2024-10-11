Man suspected in robbery along Wabash Heritage Trail

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A 25-year-old man was arrested for a robbery on the Wabash Heritage Trail, the Lafayette Police Department says.

Police say Zachary Phillips, of Lafayette, pushed a woman to the ground and stole her cellphone. Officers got a description of the Phillips, and found and detained him along the trail later.

Phillips faces multiple criminal charges including obstruction of justice and possessing meth.

