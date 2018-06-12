Man swerves to avoid hitting baby ducks, drives into pond

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 20-year-old man swerved to miss a group of baby ducks on Monday night and ended up in a retention pond on the city’s northeast side.

Crews from Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the intersection of Binford Boulevard and Graham Road around 8:21 p.m. for a drowning rescue investigation.

IFD says the man evacuated the vehicle safely, but his car was mostly submerged in the pond at the Castleton Manor Apartments.

On Monday night, a dive team hooked the car to a wrecker and removed it from the pond.