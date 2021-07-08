News

Man threw Molotov cocktail at FBI office before fatally shooting Terre Haute officer, docs say

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — The suspect of Wednesday’s fatal shooting of a Terre Haute Police Department detective lobbed a Molotov cocktail at the local FBI office, then raised a firearm in his right hand and shot Greg Ferency, say court documents charging the suspect with murder.

Shane Meehan, who is believed to be 44, was formally charged Thursday with the premeditated murder of a federal agent.

Ferency was a 30-year veteran of the police department and had been a federal task force officer since 2010.

On Thursday afternoon, Meehan repeatedly drove a tan 2003 Ford F-150 pickup in the vicinity of the FBI Indianapolis Resident Agency building in Terre Haute, court documents say. After Meehan threw the improvised incendiary weapon at the building and shot Ferency, Ferency returned fire. That happened about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at the building at First Street and Wabash Court, authorities said Wednesday.

FBI Special Agent Ryan Lindgren then ran from the building and engaged Meehan in a gunbattle. Meehan was shot twice by either Ferency or Lindgren, and drove to Terre Haute Regional Hospital. Meehan underwent surgery at the hospital for his gunshot wounds.

After getting warrants, investigators went through Meehan’s truck parked at the hospital and found a Smith & Wesson M&P 45 semiautomatic handgun with one round in the chamber, court documents said. The also found three Molotov cocktails, two empty boxes of .45-caliber Hornaday Critical Duty Ammunition, and an additional handgun magazine.