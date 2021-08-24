News

Man wanted for robbery of Dollar General on south side

Photo of a Dollar General robbery suspect (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
by: Adam Staten
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police are looking for the suspect in a July robbery on the city’s south side, according to Crime Stoppers.

On July 28, just after 9:30 a.m., the suspect entered the Dollar General in the 3200 block of East Thompson and proceeded to forcibly remove money from the register.

The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing a black headscarf, white t-shirt, black jeans and Nike sandals during the robbery.

After obtaining an undetermined amount of money, the suspect left the scene, heading east on Thompson Road in a red, late-model Toyota.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

