Man wanted in multiple counties arrested after standoff outside government building in Franklin

Roderick Bunnell, 42, of Indianapolis. Bunnell was arrested following a brief standoff outside the Johnson County Government Annex in Franklin, Indiana, on Nov. 13, 2024. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Sheriff's Office)

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man wanted on several warrants was arrested Wednesday morning after a standoff at a government building in Franklin.

Just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Johnson County deputies learned that Roderick Bunnell, 42, was seen sitting in a white GMC Yukon parked in the north lot of the Johnson County Government Annex.

Bunnell was wanted in Marion and Delaware counties for cocaine possession and theft, respectively.

Officers with the Franklin Police Department arrived on scene with the deputies and approached Bunnell’s vehicle.

Investigators tried and failed to speak with Bunnell, asking him multiple times to exit the vehicle. Bunnell refused for several minutes until deputies accessed the SUV through the rear hatch and deployed tear gas.

Bunnell then got out of the Yukon and was taken into custody.

He was booked into the Johnson County jail on a $2,000 bond. He faces charges of resisting law enforcement out of Johnson County.