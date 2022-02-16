News

Man who admitted killing bald eagle gets 30 days for feather

A bald eagle grabs a fish from the Susquehanna River near the Conowingo Dam on Nov. 20, 2020, in Havre De Grace, Maryland. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A 20-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to 30 days in prison and a year on probation for possessing a bald eagle feather.

Daniel Glenn Smith, of Homer, was sentenced Tuesday for violating a law that says only federally recognized Native American tribes may possess any part of a bald or golden eagle.

This is the same law that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo unknowingly broke when he picked up an eagle feather from a lake and unwittingly confessed to when he told about the incident in 2018.

However, Smith did more.

His signed statement says he admitted killing an eagle, taking one feather from it and keeping the feather in his car. He pleaded guilty in October 2021.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Profit grows for KAR Global

Inside INdiana Business /

COVID antibodies sharply decline post-booster but protection remains high

Medical /

Messy Thursday ahead

Weather Blog /

Oscar-winning ‘West Side Story’ star George Chakiris shares stories from his memoir

All Indiana /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.