Man who confined elderly couple, robbed them gets 62 years in prison

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) – An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 62 years in prison Wednesday for his involvement in a hit-and-run and home robbery, the Johnson County prosecutor said.

Reese Keith, 29, was found guilty May 31 in Johnson Superior Court 2 of burglary, auto theft, two counts of criminal confinement with a weapon, two counts of armed robbery and being a habitual offender. He was arrested in May 2017.

Police first apprehended him for running from a crash in Greenwood. Officers eventually caught him and took him to a Franklin hospital, but he checked himself out and then robbed an elderly couple in their home across the street from the hospital. The couple had returned home to find Keith wearing a mask and brandishing with a gun. He stole the couple’s guns and took off in their car. Police said he left the couple duct-taped to a wheelchair and a chair.

Police eventually found him. He had called Richmond police May 20, 2017, to report a burglary at a home, but it was not his house. He had given Richmond police a false name, but they later determined it was Keith. Police said he was under the influence of narcotics when they found him.

Johnson County Prosecutor Bradley Cooper said Keith received a total of 47 years on the criminal counts and an additional 15 years for being a habitual offender.