Man who duct-taped elderly couple in home invasion after hit-and-run found guilty

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) – A 28-year-old Indianapolis man has been found guilty after a hit-and-run and a home robbery, authorities said.

Reese Keith, who was wearing a mask, on May 15, 2017, greeted an elderly couple returning home in Franklin with a gun, stole their guns and took off in their car.

The suspect used duct tape from within the home to secure the husband to a kitchen chair and the female to her walker, police said in 2017.

Keith was supposed to be in jail when that robbery took place.

Greenwood police said Keith may have been involved in a hit-and-run and found with drug paraphernalia on State Road 135 on May 14, 2017. He had a seizure, and Narcan was used. Instead of going to jail, authorities took Keith to Community South Hospital in Indianapolis. After being cleared, he complained of accident injuries, and officers took him to Johnson Memorial Hospital in Franklin. Keith was cleared, but on the way to the Johnson County jail, he had another seizure. Officers brought him back to Johnson Memorial Hospital, where he was admitted. Because he didn’t face a violent charge, officers left him there after taking a DNA sample, and he checked out of Johnson Memorial on the night of May 14, 2017.

Johnson Memorial is across the street from the Franklin couple’s home.

He was found guilty in Johnson Superior Court 2 of three counts of burglary, two counts of confinement and an auto theft count. He could face from 26 to 126 years in prison. A sentencing date was not immediately available.