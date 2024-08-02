Man who killed family over stimulus check sentenced to 145 years in prison

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marion County judge today sentenced Malik Halfacre, 28, to 145 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections after murdering four family members over a stimulus check.

Halfacre pled guilty earlier this year to four counts of felony murder and one count of felony attempted murder.

Investigators say Halfacre shot and killed four people at 253 N. Randolph St. in March of 2021.

It started as an argument between Halfacre and the mother of his child, Jeanettrius Moore, over her stimulus check. Halfacre wanted part of it and Moore said she would not give him the money because she needed it for her two children.

Jeanettrius, who survived the shootings, told police that Halfacre started to go through her purse to take the money when her brother, Dequan Moore, stepped in. She told police that Halfacre immediately shot him and her cousin, Anthony Johnson. Her 7-year-old daughter, Eve Moore, screamed after the gunshots; Halfacre turned and shot her.

He then proceeded across the hall into Jeanettrius’ mother’s room, Tomeeka Brown, who was on the bed talking to Jeanettrius’ grandmother on the phone. Halfacre shot her then returned to other room where he shot Jeanettius and fired another shot at Johnson.

Investigators reported finding blood and bullets in multiple areas of the home.

For fear of being killed, Jeanettrius told Halfacre to take her to the hospital. Halfacre took her and their 6-month-old child to her car, then went back inside allowing Jeanettrius time to run down the street to a neighbor’s house to call police.

When he realized she was missing Halfacre went to the neighbor’s house to ask if they had seen his girlfriend. He then drove off dropping the child off at his sister’s house before hiding from police in a friend’s attic.

The victims were identified as Anthony Johnson, 35; Dequan Moore, 23; Eve Moore, 7; and Tomeeka Brown, 44.

“We are thankful for the dignity, grace, and patience the family and the survivor have shown throughout such an unimaginably difficult process,” Prosecutor Mears stated. “The defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison and this resolution provides finality to the criminal matter, as our community continues to heal from this horrific tragedy.”