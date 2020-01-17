Man who led police on 2018 chase ending in fatal crash sentenced to 20 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who led police on an August 2018 chase that ended in a crash, killing his 37-year-old passenger, was sentenced Friday to 20 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

Matthew Goode, 42, was convicted in December of resisting law enforcement causing death, for which he received a 12-year sentence. Goode was determined to be a habitual offender, adding eight years to his sentence, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.

Indianapolis metropolitan police officers attempted to stop the vehicle Goode was driving, which had been reported stolen, on the afternoon of Aug. 10 near the intersection of South State and Nelson avenues. Goode led police on a high-speed chase for 4 miles, swerving into an IMPD vehicle, losing control and going through a fence before crashing into a tree on the grounds of Concordia Cemetery, which is bordered by Meridian and Pennsylvania streets on the east and west and by Southern Avenue on the north.

Goode’s passenger, 37-year-old Tracy Sears, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Goode was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

It was later determined that Goode was wanted on a warrant out of Brown County at the time of the crash.