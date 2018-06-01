Man who shot, injured wife receives suspended jail sentence

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) – A Greenwood man received a suspended one-year jail sentence after pleading guilty to shooting and injuring his wife in August, online court records show.

Stephen B. Keck, who was 45 when arrested Aug. 1 on a criminal recklessness charge, was sentenced Wednesday in Johnson Superior Court 2.

Investigators had said his wife told them she believed the shooting at their home in the 700 block of Leisure Lane in the Carefree neighborhood was accidental. Leisure Lane is southwest of the intersection of Fairview Road and State Road 135.

Keck had told investigators he and his wife had been arguing about money and he grabbed a gun, and was considering harming himself. While he was holding the gun, it went off, shooting his wife in the neck, Johnson County Sheriff Doug Cox said.

A child in the home told police he was in the bathroom and heard a gunshot and saw his mother on the couch, a police report said.

Keck was sentenced to 365 days in jail, but given credit for serving a day in jail and had 363 days suspended.

