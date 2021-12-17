News

Man, woman arrested in Columbus; found with drugs, gun and cash

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – Two 18-year-olds were arrested at a Columbus hotel Thursday morning, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Around 8 a.m., officers were called to a hotel in the 2400 block of Johnathan Moore Pike for a report of a couple acting suspiciously. Additionally, officers were told that one of the two – Keegan Brooks- had a handgun and a large amount of cash.

CPD said that after officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with Brooks and Stefany Thomas, who were in a hotel room. Both Brooks and Thomas appeared to be under the influence of some kind of intoxicant, police said.

Later, officers obtained and then carried out a search warrant for the hotel room. Inside the room, officers found a pound of marijuana, about 90 Oxycodone pills, drug paraphernalia, a .38 caliber handgun and more than $5,000 in cash.

Brooks and Thomas were placed under arrest and transported to the Bartholomew County Jail.

Both face a number of preliminary drug-related charges.