Man, woman found shot dead in vehicle at convenience store

by: Julia Deng
GREENTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Police on Monday night found a man and a woman shot to death in a vehicle at a gas station and convenience store in this Howard County town of 2,300.

Police were called to make a welfare check about 6:30 p.m. at the Casey’s General Store, 9011 E. County Road 00 North-South. That’s about 5 miles east of Kokomo at the intersection of U.S. 35, also known as state roads 19 and 22, and State Road 231.

Greentown Police Department officers arrived about 5 minutes after they were called to find the two people dead. Police said they cannot confirm any relationship between the man and the woman, who have not yet been identified.

The incident was described as isolated. No threat to the public exists, police said.

