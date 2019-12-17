Home/Latest News, Local, News/Man working on vehicle critically injured in I-65 hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State police are looking for the vehicle that hit and critically injured a Centerville man working on his car on an interstate ramp Monday night.

Emergency crews were called around 6:45 p.m. Monday to the ramp from northbound I-65 to eastbound I-465 on a report of a pedestrian struck. They arrived to find a man later identified as 59-year-old Michael Moore lying in the roadway critically injured. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, ISP said.

Investigators believe Moore pulled his vehicle to the shoulder and was struck by a passing car when he got out to check on a possible tire issue. Two people inside Moore’s vehicle witnessed the crash, ISP said.

The vehicle that hit Moore kept driving. The only description available for the striking vehicle is likely damage to the front passenger side and possibly a broken headlight, ISP said.

Investigators on Monday night were unsure if snow contributed to the crash.

