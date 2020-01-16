Marathon Health and OurHealth to merge

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Vermont-headquartered Marathon Health and Indianapolis-based OurHealth are merging. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, however officials say growth equity firm and major investor in Marathon, New York-based General Atlantic will be the majority shareholder of the combined company.

The merged company will be led by the current leadership of both Marathon Health and OurHealth, including Jerry Ford, Chief Executive Officer of Marathon Health, who will serve as CEO of the combined company.

Ben Evans, co-founder and CEO of OurHealth, will take on the role of founder & chief strategy officer. Jeff Wells, MD, co-founder and president of OurHealth, will serve as president.

The combined entity says it will use the current strategies of OurHealth and Marathon to create an expanded network of clinics and serve employer populations of all sizes.

“The combination of Marathon Health and OurHealth is a landmark moment in the lifespan of both companies. Marathon and OurHeath share a strong vision for the future of healthcare, and the strategic merger of our companies will enable us to provide better care to more people across the country, improving outcomes for patients and employers alike. I look forward to working with Ben and Jeff to strengthen our combined capabilities and continue to change the face of employer-sponsored, value-based care,” said Ford.