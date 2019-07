INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Drum Corps International World Championships are in Indianapolis.

Marching bands from around the country are competing in the Circle City.

Considered the Major League of marching, the 25 bands compete in the semi finals Friday.

They will be vying for a coveted spot in the top 12, hoping move on to the finals.

