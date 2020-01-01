Home/Entertainment, Latest News, National, News/Mariah Carey first artist to have No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 chart in 4 different decades

Mariah Carey first artist to have No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 chart in 4 different decades

 (CNN) — Mariah Carey is the first artist ever to top the Billboard charts in four decades — and it’s all thanks to her Christmas classic.

The elusive chanteuse scored a No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the 1990s, the 2000s, the 2010s and now, the 2020s.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You,” originally released in 1994, is one of the very first hits of the new decade, Billboard confirmed.

The Billboard Hot 100 data combines radio airplay, sales and streaming data, and the latter measure likely boosted Carey’s song to the top.

She released a new music video for the 25-year-old song in December, which gave it some fresh views and kept it at the top of the streaming charts for four weeks in a row.

The record is also one of few songs with at least 72.2 million streams in one week, Billboard reported.

A few other artists have topped the chart in three different decades, including Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Madonna and Usher, but Carey gets the four-decade crown — and with what’s now the highest-charting holiday song of all time.

Carey celebrated in characteristically aloof fashion, tweeting, “Yaaaaaaaaay!!! WE. DID. IT. But… what’s a decade?”

