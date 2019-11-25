Marian University adding doctorate degree

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Marian University students will have the opportunity for a new doctorate degree next academic year. The University is adding a Doctorate of Education in Organizational Leadership through its Fred S. Klipsch Educators College.

Marian will accept applications in the new program in early 2020 and will begin the first week-long summer class in July.

The 34-month program is designed to help students develop leadership capacity with a focus on exercising leadership in all professional settings. The program will be offered online and on campus, and students will also be able to attend a leadership conference, and the ability to compete for a future faculty fellowship.

“A doctoral program has been a long-sought-after request from many of our alumni,” said Kenith Britt, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Dean of the Klipsch Educators College. “By offering this program we are able to provide a unique and powerful process for developing leaders to serve our community and region.”

This is the fourth doctorate degree offered by the school, joining Osteopathic Medicine, Nurse Anesthetist and Family Nurse Practitioner.