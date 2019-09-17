Marian University announces new residence hall

Indianapolis (Inside INdiana Business) — Marian University plans to build a new campus residence hall following a seven-figure lead gift from Phil and Brigitt Caito. The gift will help facilitate Caito-Wagner Hall, with construction set for May 2020.

The 57,000 square foot facility will include 112 rooms to house 210 students when it’s scheduled to open in August 2021. The plans call for a bell tower dedicated to the Sister of St. Francis, Oldenburg, IN, who was Marian’s founder, which will be the tallest elevation point on campus. The new building will also include St. Joseph Chapel, a garden and reflection area. A common area with community kitchen will be included, along with a pod arrangement of rooms to foster collaboration.

Marian President Dan Elsener says the new residence hall is needed since the school has reached capacity with over 900 students currently in campus housing.

“This beautiful, new residence hall will not only help accommodate our future enrollment growth, it will also serve as a stimulus for future enrollment growth. Along with exceptional academic programs, supportive faculty, proximity to downtown Indianapolis, and remarkable job placement rates, add Caito-Wagner Hall to the list of reasons future students will choose to attend Marian University”, Elsener said.

The university also plans a multi-phase renovation of the campus’ oldest residence hall, Doyle Hall, after the new Caito-Wagner hall is built.