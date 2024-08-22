Marian University Launches Black Leadership Initiative to Boost Enrollment, Support for Black Students

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marian University is taking proactive steps to address declining enrollment rates among Black students with the launch of a new program aimed at providing full tuition and support to 25 Black students from the Indianapolis community.

Dr. John Turner, Executive Director of the Black Leadership Initiative, stopped by WISH TV Daybreak to discuss the program’s goals and impact with News 8’s Jeremy Jenkins. “This program is a phenomenal initiative that honors our president, CEO, and our CASE team,” Turner said. “We’re focused on reaching out into the Indianapolis community, bringing in 25 Black students, giving them full tuition, and providing all the support they need to graduate.”

The program is rooted in Marian University’s Franciscan values, with a strong emphasis on serving the Black community. Turner highlighted the importance of the initiative, noting that Marian University is one of the few institutions in the country offering such a program.

“As you know, we just received a significant REID grant from the Lilly Endowment,” Turner explained. “We want to show the community that we’re here to serve the Black citizens of Indianapolis in every possible way. We’ll be working with our Klipsch Educators College, our College of Osteopathic Medicine, and other initiatives to help these students succeed.”

Critics of the program may view it as a handout, but Turner addressed these concerns head-on. “A few years ago, we launched a Latino Leadership Initiative that raised our Latino enrollment from 15% to 25%. By 2030, we’re aiming for Marian University to become a Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI). With the Black Leadership Initiative, we want to achieve similar success with our 15% Black student population.”

Turner emphasized that Marian University is committed to serving all students, regardless of race, and helping them succeed. “We want people to know that Marian University is here to serve them, no matter their color,” he said. “We’re here to help our Black students succeed in every way possible.”

For more information on the Black Leadership Initiative at Marian University, click here.