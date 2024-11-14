Marine sentenced to 10 years for crash that killed a Fishers kindergarten teacher and her husband

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former Marine was sentenced to 10 years Thursday for a crash prosecutors say was caused by him driving a government vehicle while intoxicated. With time served and probation, Heredia will serve time in prison for 3 of those 10 years.

Jaime Heredia, of Greenville, South Carolina was involved in a crash on July 11 2022.

Prosecutors say he was driving drunk and was travelling nearly 80 miles per hour when he struck a couple broadside.

Just before 1 p.m., on that day, Lawrence Police Department officers were sent to the 8300 block of East 56th Street on reports of a personal injury crash. That’s on the city’s northeast side.

Upon arrival, officers found Grant Lansdell, 56, and Ashley Lansdell, 51, unconscious and trapped in a car.

Officers also saw Heredia standing next to his wrecked government-issued black Ford Focus, according to court docs. Prosecutors told the judge that Heredia did not attempt to render any aid to the victims.

Just after the crash, Heredia told investigators he was returning from a physical therapy session for a hip injury.

Heredia also told investigators he had consumed a 20-ounce Corona beer earlier that morning and was taking opiates after being prescribed them for his injury. That prescription ended a few weeks prior to the accident, though.

Heredia refused to take a chemical test at the scene. He called a corporal with the Marine Corps Indianapolis recruiting office. The corporal came to the scene of the crash and Heredia asked him to take a bag of trash back to the office.

Later that day, the corporal looked inside of the bag and found “three drink boxes that contained alcohol at some point but were empty, and also a hydra Flask which had an unknown fluid in it,” according to court papers.

Ashley and Grant Lansdell were sent to a local hospital. Grant Lansdell died when he arrived at the hospital. Ashley died two weeks later due to injuries she got while in the crash, according to court papers. Ashley taught at Fall Creek Elementary School.

Prosecutors played a video of Heredia driving shortly before the accident. The video shows him striking a dark colored vehicle broadside.

Heredia was sentenced on two class five reckless homicide felonies. He was given five years on the first count, with two years of that suspended and one year on probation. He was also ordered to participate in an alcohol treatment program. On the second count, Heredia was sentenced to five years, with 2 years credit for time served, 3 years suspended and 2 years of probation.

The judge told Heredia he would be allowed to return to South Carolina for his probation.

Multiple family members testified as to the impact the deaths of the Lansdells had on their children, parents and other family members. Grant Lansdell’s brother told Heredia that he was no longer a Marine because of his actions. Lansdell’s daughter spoke about her father’s love for music and how her life was changed because of the accident.

Heredia spoke during the hearing and asked for the judge to let him return home to his family in South Carolina. He apologized to the Lansdell family.

Heredia’s defense attorneys immediately announced plans to appeal the sentence.