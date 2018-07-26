Marion County board approves 6 more early voting sites

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Marion County Election Board has approved six additional early voting sites for this year’s General Election.

The bipartisan board unanimously approved the six sites across Indiana’s most populous county on Wednesday two weeks after U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker ruled the panel must approve at least five early voting sites. She issued an injunction in April ending what critics including watchdog group Common Cause Indiana and the NAACP called an effort to suppress voting in the Democratic-leaning county that includes Indianapolis.

Since 2009, early voting in Marion County had been available only at the county clerk’s office in downtown Indianapolis.

The six new sites will operate from Friday, Oct. 26, through Sunday, Nov. 4, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends.