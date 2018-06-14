INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Fair opens Friday and runs through June 28.

The theme this year is “Meet You at the Marion County Fair,” inspired by the idea that the fair is a gathering place for all in the community. From friends to family, competitors to exhibitors, 4-H members to volunteers, everyone can call the fair a home away from home.

From rides on the midway to cotton candy and turkey legs and even Twiggy the Water-skiing Squirrel, fairgoers can enjoy it all Monday through Friday from 5 to 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 11 p.m. Entry gates open one hour prior to the start times.

The fairgrounds are located at the corner of Troy Avenue and Fisher Road, just southeast of the intersection of interstates 74 and 465 with parking available along the east and southeast areas of the fairgrounds.