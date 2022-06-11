Local

Marion County Fair tickets go digital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This year Marion County Fair tickets are available to purchase on a digital platform for the first time ever this year.

The fair is June 24 through July 3. Tickets are on sale now online for $5.

Although, tickets can be purchased digitally, tickets can still be purchased at the gates as well.

“One of the best parts about the platform is that it really opens up the flexibility of what people would like to do. Most people these days, almost 90 % of people have smartphones and 80 % of people want to buy things in advance, so this allows folks to do that. They get to go to the website, they’ll click, it’s very quick to be able to purchase their ticket. Also premium parking, parking is free for the fair, but there’s a premium parking option that they can purchase as well. They can still buy the tickets like they normally have done year over year onsite when they arrive at the fair. This just allows for some flexibility to be able to do that in advance as well,” Connor Thinnes.

There is not a digital option for purchasing tickets for rides. The digital ticketing options are for admission and premium parking only.

Admission tickets and premium parking tickets can be purchased right here.