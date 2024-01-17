Marion County hospitals urge those with ‘mild symptoms’ not go to ERs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County hospitals are urging those with mild illness symptoms to avoid going to hospitals for care as many are at capacity.

Registered Nurse for Marion County Department of Health Melissa McMasters joined Daybreak to discuss the current influx of patients that have crowded most hospitals in Marion County.

“So, all of our E.R.’s are pretty packed here in Indianapolis and it’s related to respiratory viruses. So, we’re seeing things like flu, RSV, and COVID all circulating right now. We want those that are the sickest to be able to seek care in a timely fashion,” McMasters said.

McMasters also explained what mild symptoms could look like, “We’re talking like a cough, maybe sore throat, low grade temperature. Those are mild symptoms, but if you’re having any, chest pain, high fever, any of those, it’s important that you do go to the E.R.”

McMasters also provided alternatives for those with mild symptoms in case they believe treatment is needed, “A lot of hospitals offer telehealth, or you could go to a pharmacy-based clinic, even just checking in with your provider. Sometimes they can help assess you and give you some advice.”

Watch the full interview to learn more.