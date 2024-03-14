Marion County inmate dies after swallowing unknown substance

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An inmate died on Thursday in the Adult Detention Center after swallowing an unknown substance, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

At 9:37 a.m. Thursday, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office entered the 2T housing unit in the Adult Detention Center to conduct a search for contraband. Deputies had received information suggesting there were controlled substances in the unit. Deputies immediately approached inmate Magic Dumes, a 33-year-old male, to be searched. Dumes was a person of interest in a prior illicit drug find by deputies at the Adult Detention Center.

While being escorted by deputies, Dumes pulled an unknown substance from his pants and quickly ingested it. Attempts to retrieve the substance by deputies were unsuccessful as Dumes refused to cooperate, and he became unresponsive. Deputies and on-site medical staff immediately began life-saving measures, including administering Narcan. Dumes was taken to Community East Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:39 a.m. The entire incident was caught on a security surveillance camera. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office claims Dumes’ death was a result of his own actions.

Dumes’ death is being independently investigated by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Marion County Coroner’s Office, the Forensic Services Agency, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Unit.

Dumes has been held by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office 11 times since 2009. Dumes was being held in the Adult Detention Center for two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by serious violent felon, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm at another person, leaving the scene of an accident/driver fails to immediately stop at the scene, dealing in a schedule lll controlled substance with weight at least 28 grams, dealing in marijuana weighing between 30 grams & 10 pounds, and a robbery out of Monroe County.