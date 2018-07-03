Marion County Sheriff’s Office: Don’t call 911 for fireworks complaints

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Wednesday, many will gather together to celebrate our nation’s birthday.

It’s likely that a prominent aspect of many of those celebrations will include fireworks, either watching or igniting them. Those displays can result in either loud, possibly illegal fireworks display and/or loud parties.

However, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, 911 is not the number to call to report such occurrences. The non-emergency 311 line for cell phones or 317-327-3811 for landlines is the number to call and report firework issues, says MCSO.

MCSO says they remind citizens of the 311 number during the Fourth of July in order to help keep dispatchers free to handle true life or death emergencies.