Marion creates email for people to report illegible, missing street signs

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — The problem of illegible or missing street signs has been a priority of Marion’s new Republican mayor.

So, this week, the Grant County city announced it’s created an email address for residents to report signs in need of attention: streetsigns@cityofmarion.in.gov. It’s being called the Street Sign Citizens Task Force.

In addition, Engineering Director Mike Graft says the mayor aims to replace every street sign in a new black-and-white style.

But first, Mayor Ronald Morrell Jr. wants to make sure streets signs are legible and not missing. It’s a part of his effort in his first 100 days of office to create a plan for a cleaner city.

Graft said in a statement issued Tuesday, “We are asking for your help in locating these signs, or areas of

no signs, so that we may add them to our task list.”

Marion is a city of about 28,000 residents that’s a 90-minute drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.