Northern Indiana county to celebrate Stellar designation

ARGOS, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) — Marshall County Crossroads, a collaboration of leaders from across the region, on Thursday will celebrate its recently awarded Stellar Communities designation.

The northern Indiana county will mark the achievement with a ribbon cutting for the Marshall County Community Center.

Marshall County Crossroads will receive more than $13 million in grants from various state agencies to implement its regional development plan as a result of the designation.

The region includes the county and its towns of Argos, Bourbon, Bremen, Culver, LaPaz and Plymouth.

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch will attend the event, which will be held at the Marshall County 4-H Fairgrounds.