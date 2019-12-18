Home/Business, Indiana News, Inside INdiana Business, Latest News, News/Northern Indiana county to celebrate Stellar designation

News

Northern Indiana county to celebrate Stellar designation

by:
Posted:

ARGOS, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) — Marshall County Crossroads, a collaboration of leaders from across the region, on Thursday will celebrate its recently awarded Stellar Communities designation.

The northern Indiana county will mark the achievement with a ribbon cutting for the Marshall County Community Center.

Marshall County Crossroads will receive more than $13 million in grants from various state agencies to implement its regional development plan as a result of the designation.

The region includes the county and its towns of Argos, Bourbon, Bremen, Culver, LaPaz and Plymouth.

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch will attend the event, which will be held at the Marshall County 4-H Fairgrounds.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE NEWS STORIES

Indiana House bill would give driver’s cards to undocumented immigrants

by: Katierra WinfreyKatierra Winfrey /

I

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One group is pushing for Indiana to […]
Read the Full Article

Russians hacked company key to Ukraine scandal: researchers

by: FRANK BAJAK, AP Technology WriterFRANK BAJAK, AP Technology Writer /

I

Russian agents launched a phishing campaign in November aimed at stealing the login credentials for employees of Burisma Holdings.
Read the Full Article

Human trafficking impacts Hoosiers

by: Sierra HigniteSierra Hignite /

I

To someone who is not familiar with the signs of human trafficking, a victim could be mistaken for a prostitute or a runaway.
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Indiana House bill would give driver’s cards to undocumented immigrants

Top Video /

Russians hacked company key to Ukraine scandal: researchers

News /

Human trafficking impacts Hoosiers

Top Video /

IMPD moving more officers into beats to lower crime rate

News /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.