Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at Newfields

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – People in Indianapolis got to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day early at Newfields Sunday afternoon. People got into the art museum for free with a donation of art or school supplies.

The event was centered around King’s message of love and featured activities, art and a free movie screening.

“We want this day to be about coming together and sharing more of ourselves, appreciating someone’s humanity and, like I said, breaking down some of those walls that we impose on ourselves to be more of a community,” said Newfields manager of outreach Tariq Robinson.

Event organizers say they were happy to see such a great turnout. Donations that were brought to the event will be sent to local community centers and schools.

The museum events took place Sunday and is closed on Monday, MLK Day.

