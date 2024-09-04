Martin University’s new preschool program is free and open to everyone

Martin University offers free drop-in child care to its students. The school’s care and learning center is pictured Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. (Photo by Jenna Watson / Mirror Indy)

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — Martin University is launching a free preschool program for kids who are 3 and 4 years old.

Martin University already offers free child care for its students, many of whom are parents. The preschool, however, is open to everyone.

As a part of the school’s Pre-K Care & Learning Center, the preschool will be located at Martin’s campus at 2186 N. Sherman Drive.

The drop-in preschool program will start Sept. 9. Parents can choose between two sessions: 8 a.m. to noon, or 1-5 p.m.

How to enroll

To enroll, you must provide your child’s birth certificate, proof of residency, up-to-date vaccination records and the parent or guardian’s photo ID.

For more information, parents should contact coordinator Korrie Estes at 317-917-3960 or kestes@martin.edu.

Claire Rafford covers higher education for Mirror Indy in partnership with Open Campus. Contact Claire at claire.rafford@mirrorindy.org or on social media @clairerafford.